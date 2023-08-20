Riverdale: "Goodbye Riverdale" Series Finale Photos Released

On Wednesday night, after seven seasons Riverdale will come to an end on The CW with "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale", the Season 7 and series finale. Last week's episode saw Archie and the gang get their memories restored by Angel Tabitha along with the news that they would have to remain in the 1950s. Tabitha was able to set things right only by weaving the various timelines into one and could no longer take them back to the present and their former lives. Instead, she left them with only good memories — save for Betty and Jughead, who both opted to remember everything — to live out their lives in this new timeline that is bending towards justice.

With the main story of Season 7 wrapped up, the series finale will serve as a goodbye to Riverdale and as we've seen between the episode synopsis and preview, we'll jump to present day to an older Betty reflecting on her life before checking in with the characters in the 1950s one more time. Now, The CW has released photos from the episode giving us our best look yet at those final moments at Riverdale High, preparing fans to say their own goodbye to the Town With. Pep. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE — Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa."

Riverdale's series finale airs Wednesday, August 23rd at 9/8c on The CW.