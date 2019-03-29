‘Riverdale’ Synopsis: “Chapter Fifty-Two: Jawbreaker”

The CW has released the official synopsis for the April 17 episode of Riverdale, titled “Chapter Fifty-Two: Jawbreaker.” It centers on Archie returning to the boxing ring as Jughead and FP work to suss out the source of bad drugs making their way through Riverdale. It sounds like things are going to start heading in the direction of teaming Betty up with Toni to take on the Farm, as the cult now has their claws into Cheryl Blossom. That’s a lot to pack into one episode, but then again, that’s Riverdale for you. You can check out the official version of the synopsis below.

In keeping with the long-standing tradition that almost every episode of Riverdale is named after a movie — often either a noir, horror, or teen movie — “Chapter Fifty-Two” takes its title from the cult-hit 1999 crime-comedy in which an exclusive clique of teenage socialites accidentally murders their best friend, Liz (Charlotte Ayanna), on the morning of her birthday, the three girls responsible — Courtney (Rose McGowan), Julie (Rebecca Gayheart) and Marcie (Julie Benz) — conspire to hide the truth. As the trio make over nerdy reject Fern Mayo (Judy Greer) and groom her to take Liz’s place, crack police Detective Vera Cruz (Pam Grier) launches an investigation that will turn Reagan High School upside down.

REMATCH — When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes one last attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from The Farm’s grip, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) behavior. Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Patterson & Arabella Anderson.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Two: Jawbreaker” will premiere on April 17.

