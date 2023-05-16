Riverdale: Jughead Investigates His Mentor in "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti" Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti", the tenth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 31st. This season, Jughead has found a mentor in author Brad Rayberry, but it seems like there's a bit of a mystery involving the writer — one that will prompt Jughead and Tabitha to team up to investigate. There also appear to be some relationship developments as well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

THE MYSTERY OF BRAD RAYBERRY — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks Toni (Vanessa Morgan) if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) ask Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) out on a double date, and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) prepares for his first big gig. Casey Cott also stars. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek.

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life-including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)-Riverdale's Guardian Angel-that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so...is that such a bad thing?

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti" airs May 31st.