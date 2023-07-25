Riverdale: Polly Cooper Returns in New "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" Photos

With Riverdale in its seventh and final season, it's no surprise that the fan-favorite The CW series is seeing the return of some familiar faces for appearances as the series works its way to a close. Recent episodes have seen appearances from Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, and even Sarah Habel appeared recently as Mrs. Grundy. This week, Riverdale will see the return of another familiar face when Tiera Skovbye returns as Polly Cooper and now, new photos from this week's episode "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" is giving us our best look at Polly's return.

In the photos, which you can check out below, we see Polly meeting with Betty at Pop's. The images shared by The CW also includes a look at Cheryl Blossom in the episode as well. You can check them out as well as the official episode synopsis.

"CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister's new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne."

Not Everyone is Returning for Riverdale's Final Season

While several actors are returning for the final season — Ashleigh Murray is also appearing in an upcoming episode, there is one fan-favorite who is not. Series start Madchen Amick recently revealed that F.P. Jones actor Skeet Ulrich will not be coming back to the series before it ends.

"He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back," Amick said. "But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]'s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn't happen."

Ulrich departed Riverdale in Season 5 with F.P. leaving the Town With Pep to go to Toledo with Jughead's little sister, Jellybean. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, telling fans on an Instagram live at one point that the reason he opted to leave the series was he was bored creatively.

Will Riverdale Return to the Present Before Series' End?

With the 1950s setting this season of Riverdale technically reflecting them being in an alternative timeline following the events of Season 6, fans have wondered if the series will end with them returning to the present day, something Aguirre-Sacasa has previously suggested. Unfortunately, series star Mädchen Amick recently cast some doubt on that — sort of.

"I don't know if I should answer," Amick told Decider when asked about the setting. "No, we don't get out of the 1950s. So, I guess maybe that is a big spoiler. I will say you do experience the characters in different… dimensions, that you get to see a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s. I can tease it that way. I think that's saying enough."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Three: Stag" airs on July 26th.