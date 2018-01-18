‘Riverdale’: Betty Cooper Is Looking For Her Brother In New Clip

Tonight’s midseason premiere of Riverdale may see the students of Southside High transferring into Riverdale High, but in a new promo from The CW for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) there’s bigger things to worry about.

The new promo reveals that while Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) is concerned about his return to Riverdale High — especially since it might be difficult being around Betty now that they’ve broken up — Betty just wants to find her brother and she needs Jughead’s help. You can check out the promo above.

In the promo, Betty asks Jughead to help her find the brother her parents gave up for adoption, but Jughead seems a little skeptical. However, thanks to a previous promo, that even if Jughead declines helping Betty, she does find her brother, Chic (Hart Denton) and not only does she find him, but Alice Cooper (Madchin Amick) pays the young man a visit. However, the reunion is an emotional one, with the other promo revealing Alice sobbing in Betty’s arms.

No matter how the search for Chic or the family reunion plays out, fans are excited to finally see Betty’s older brother arrive in Riverdale. The existence of Chic is something fans have known about since the season one finale when Alice revealed to her daughter that she became pregnant in high school, but Betty’s dad forced her to give him up via the Sisters of Quiet Mercy. And while fans have known that Chic would make his debut this season following news that Hart Denton had been cast in the role, there were some concerns that with the mystery of the Black Hood being front and center during the first half of the season, Chic might end up being the mysterious figure terrorizing Betty and Riverdale.

But even with the reveal of Mr. Svenson of the Black Hood things seemed a little unsettled and how that mystery’s resolution — as well as Chic Cooper’s place in Riverdale — will have to wait until the midseason premiere to play out.

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8/7c.