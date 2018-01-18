‘Riverdale’: Things Get Intense in “The Wrestler” Promo

The CW has released a new promo for “The Wrestler”, next week’s episode of Riverdale.

The episode will further explore the “new normal” that was established in the midseason premiere, which put a post-Black Hood (or, maybe not) version of the town into some new challenges.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will continue his secret FBI-led snooping of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), with the two taking their conflict into Riverdale High’s wrestling ring.

Meanwhile Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will be dealing with the new arrival of her long-lost brother Chic (Hart Denton), who appears to have a few secrets up his sleeve. Judging by the glimpses from this trailer, Chic’s attempts to assimilate into the world of the Coopers might not be easy, even as he and Betty bond over their hidden darkness.

“I think Chic is being thrown into such a privileged situation that he’s not necessarily used to, in the sense of being in the town of Riverdale,” Denton recently told ComicBook.com. “Riverdale’s got its stuff together pretty much and Chic’s whole life has been chaotic. There is a transitioning phase with him and Betty and they are brother and sister and both of them know this.”

“It’s like when you’re at a zoo and you’ve got these two exotic animals and you put them in the same area.” Denton continued. “There’s a bit of a transition phase because it’s so foreign to them and it’s just something that they haven’t been used to their entire lives.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.