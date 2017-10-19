‘Riverdale’ Enters The Unknown In “The Watcher In The Woods” Preview

The CW has released a promo for ‘The Watcher in the Woods’, the upcoming third episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

The episode will see many of the show’s ensemble cast entering a sort of new normal – including Veronica (Camila Mendes) introducing Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to her friends. But as the promo proves, this might not go swimmingly, as Hiram is shown threatening Archie (KJ Apa) and getting up to various other shady nonsense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘The Watcher in the Woods’ will also see Archie take matters into his own hands with regards to the Man in the Black Hood, but it’s unclear exactly how that will happen. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) will be dealing with their own trouble as well.

Meanwhile, Jughead will officially begin school at Southside High, with the promo showing him walking down an ominous hallway. While she’s missing from the promo, the episode will have Jughead meet Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), a Serpent who could bring trouble for Jughead and Betty’s relationship.

The title ‘The Watcher in the Woods’ might be familiar to some movie buffs. As always, Riverdale‘s episode titles are inspired by classic genre movies, with this episode sharing its name with a 1980s horror movie.

‘The Watcher in the Woods’ will air on Wednesday, October 25th, at 8/7c on The CW.