‘Riverdale’: What’s Next for the Core Four After “House of The Devil”?

Riverdale‘s newest episode gave fans a lot to take in, including a major change to the show’s “core four” characters.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale saw the show’s two main couples dealing with some pretty major developments. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) ended up telling Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) that he loved her — something that she didn’t know exactly how to take. Veronica began to realize she was emotionally unable to tell Archie that she loved him back, something that seemed to create a rift between the couple.

Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) had to handle a predicament all their own. With FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) being released from jail, Betty was under the assumption that Jughead would be staying with the Southside Serpents, and started expressing an interest in joining the Serpents to keep an eye on him.

During FP’s retirement party from the Serpents (which ended up basically being moot, because FP decided to stay with the gang), both Betty and Jughead were dealing with major revelations. Jughead realized that his dad was staying with the Serpents to protect him from Penny Peabody (Leslie Morgan), and Jughead decided that he didn’t want Betty to be dragged down into the world of the Serpents because of it.

Betty seemed to have a different plan, however, with her performing a strip tease in front of the Serpents as a form of initiation. The pair talked about it, and Jughead told Betty to go home. When Betty returned home, she spied Archie from her window, and the two shared a glance.

So, what could be next for Riverdale‘s four main characters? Could one of the pairs ultimately get back together? Is a relationship now in the cards for Archie and Betty?

“For a long time, Archie was what Betty wanted,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this year. “And I don’t think it’s like a switch being flipped, that just changes. Now that he’s a little bit older, a little bit wiser, is he like, ‘Wow, I let this really good thing get away? And is it too late?’”

Fans will just have to stay tuned — and hope that their OTPs survive — to find out.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.