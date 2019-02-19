‘Riverdale’: “Requiem for a Welterweight” Photos Give Best Look Yet at The Farm

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Requiem for a Welterweight”, the thirteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The photos provide the best look yet at The Farm, the cult-like group that has had an ever-growing presence on the show within Season 3. While the photos don’t showcase Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray), the Farm’s elusive leader, there’s quite a lot of Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) standing in what appears to be some sort of ritual.

Other photos showcase Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) getting back into the fighting ring, with Tom Keller (Martin Cummins) appearing to serve as his coach. One photo even shows Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) looking on, which takes on a whole other level now that she and Archie are somewhat of an item.

You can check out the synopsis for “Requiem for a Welterweight” below, and scroll down to check out the photos!

“GLADYS RETURNS TO RIVERDALE — As Veronica (Camila Mendes) attempts to steer Hiram (Mark Consuelos) away from the drug business, Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) return to Riverdale throws a wrench into her plan. Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows concerned when Alice (Madchen Amick) decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level.

Elsewhere, Archie’s (KJ Apa) rush to get into the boxing ring lands him in hot water, while Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) attempt to send the Serpents a message causes tension between her and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.

Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.”

