‘Riverdale’: Jughead’s Mom and Sister Confirmed for Season 3

The family tree of Riverdale is about to get a little bit bigger.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was confirmed that Gladys and Jellybean Jones, the mom and sister of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), will be making an appearance in Season 3. According to reports, the characters are expected to make their debut in either episode 8 or 9 of this season.

Jughead’s family has become somewhat of an enigma over Riverdale‘s tenure, mainly being alluded to through dialogue and an old family photo. While information about Gladys is somewhat of a mystery, fans know that she moved to Toledo with Jellybean, Jughead’s ten-year-old little sister.

Since then, audiences have been wondering when Jellybean – or “J.B.”, as Jughead has mentioned that she likes to be called – would arrive on the show, something that Sprouse himself has previously been unsure about.

“We don’t know anything about Jellybean just yet,” Sprouse said during an interview late last year. “This is one of those dilemmas that I think we face because we have such a massive ensemble of characters. And often times I think some characters deserve more justice narratively than what we’re able to provide in the first nine episodes. So the introduction of additional characters is kind of a dilemma that we have because it means possibly less screen time for characters who already haven’t got enough.”

It’s unclear exactly who will be cast as Gladys and Jellybean, although Skeet Ulrich, who plays the family’s patriarch, FP Jones, already has a particular name in mind for the former.

“I mean, God, I think [former Scream co-star] Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich explained during an interview last year. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility. But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

Regardless of who ends up playing Gladys and Jellybean, it’s safe to say that they will be arriving in Riverdale at a very pivotal time. Not only is Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) being framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is watching her family essentially join a cult, but Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) will reportedly be in a pretty major beef with Jughead and his fellow Serpents, as he attempts to take over the town.

Are you excited to see Jughead’s mom and sister arrive on Riverdale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.