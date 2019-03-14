‘Riverdale’ Prepares for “Big Fun” in ‘Heathers’ Musical Episode Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Big Fun”, the sixteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

As one could probably gather from the promo, the episode is set to be Riverdale‘s second annual musical episode, after last year’s Carrie: The Musical-themed “A Night to Remember”. This time around, the episode will revolve around a production of Heathers: The Musical, a fairly recent adaptation of the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater-led film of the same name.

In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

The episode’s title, “Big Fun”, references a fictional band within the Heathers movie, which ultimately becomes successful thanks to their song “Teenage Suicide, Don’t Do It”. Heathers: The Musical features a song named “Big Fun”, which is set around a rather debaucherous high school party. So either way, Riverdale fans can probably expect that title to be subverted in one way or another.

And considering the fact that last year’s musical ended in a gnarly death – and the nature of Heathers itself – it’s safe to assume that viewers will be put on the edge of their seats in some way.

You can check out the synopsis for “Big Fun” below!

“RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL”

As rehearsals for this year’s musical “Heathers: The Musical” get underway, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), as queen bee Heather Chandler, channels her own HBIC to deal with a recent fallout.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows increasingly annoyed by Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) involvement with the musical – as well as the lives of her friends. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) learns some devastating news about her family, and Archie (KJ Apa) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) make a decision about their future.

Lastly, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a surprising move against Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Big Fun” will air on March 20th.