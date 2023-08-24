Riverdale: Why SPOILER Was the Focus of the Series Finale

Riverdale‘s seventh and final season is now in the books, and it has changed the way people will look at Archie Comics lore forever. The show’s final episode not only jumped back to the 1950s, but explained the final fates of many of the show’s main ensemble members, with one character at the center of it all. Obviously, spoilers for the series finale of Riverdale, “Goodbye Riverdale”, below! Only look if you want to know! The narrative crux of the episode was Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), who wants to take a trip down memory lane while in her 80s in the present day, and whose interactions with her friends and family reveal many of their fates. In a recent interview with Deadline, Riverdale producer Sarah Schechter revealed why Betty was the most fitting choice for the show’s swan song, arguing that she uniquely represents the show’s journey.

“Roberto can probably answer that question better, but I think seeing the episode through Betty’s eyes — she was in the center of everything…Betty really goes through it, but she was in Riverdale from the beginning. She grew up there. She’s such a unique perspective. You don’t even want to catalogue all the things that Betty went through in seven seasons. It would get comical. But she, in a lot of ways, was the heart and soul of the show. All the characters were. I mean, truthfully, you could have done it through anyone’s eyes and had the same experience. I think what was beautiful about it was that Betty’s character was the girl next door, right? She’s all of us. I think that was a really incredible choice. But then the conversation she has with Jughead allows Jughead to share his perspective, and obviously when Archie reads the poem. So all the characters got a chance to tell their perspective on the experience that they went through on the show.”

How Does Lili Reinhart Feel About Riverdale Ending?

Prior to the finale, Reinhart revealed that it will “be incredibly sad” to say goodbye to Betty Cooper and to Riverdale itself.

“In January, I was going through this period where I was really upset and crying almost every other day thinking about it,” Reinhart told Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview. “But then like all of February I was feeling okay, and all of March I’ve been feeling okay about it. It comes in waves. Every show that’s been on for a long time has to deal with this. It’s going to be incredibly sad. I know I will never be on a show that’s seven seasons long ever again.”

