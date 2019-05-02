‘Riverdale’: The Gargoyle King Might Be Unmasked in “The Dark Secret of Harvest House” Preview

After tonight’s explosive prom episode, Riverdale fans are eager to find out what the rest of the show’s third season has in store, and it looks like they won’t have to wait long. The CW has released a new preview for “The Dark Secret of Harvest House”, the penultimate episode of the season.

It’s safe to say that the episode has a lot riding on it, especially now that Hal Cooper/The Black Hood (Lochlyn Munro) is confirmed to definitely still be alive, and possibly be working either alongside or in cahoots with the Gargoyle King. And if this promo is any indication, there’s a chance that the audience – or at least, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) could find out the identity of the latter villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I personally think there will be more layers to this whole Black Hood situation.” Munro told ComicBook.com last year. “Again, I’m an audience participant, as well as an actor, so I don’t know. Roberto and the writers keep everything very tight. They haven’t discussed with us at all what season three has coming. They’re very strategic with their plan of their characters and where they want them to go, and how it all goes. I’m really hoping that this flushes out Hal, to just be a much more interesting character. Now, he has dimensions. Now I’m like okay, now it gets exciting for me to actually play this guy.”

“I can also tell you, but also too it was interesting that you say that I confessed in the Cooper house, because I don’t remember ever confessing.” Munro continued. “All I did was say, “Betty, tell me what I did.” She told me what I did. I didn’t say, “Yes, that’s what I did.” Again, these are all just me, as far as theories, as well. I look for little things in the scripts and I go, “Okay, what does this actually mean? Was Hal part of a Black Hood tribe and he was just the guy pulling the strings, and someone else did all the killings? What does he mean by that? How come he never actually confessed that he did it?” Who knows? That could be part of the story as well.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Dark Secret of Harvest House” below!

“CHALLENGE ACCEPTED — Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) and Archie (KJ Apa) for help after uncovering a secret that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had been keeping from her. Betty (Lili Reinhart) raises questions after witnessing some strange activities at The Farm. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself one step closer to uncovering the Gargoyle King’s identity.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers & James DeWille.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.