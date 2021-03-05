Riverdale Needs School Spirit in "Destroyer" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer", the ninth episode of Riverdale's upcoming fifth season. The synopsis plays off of one of the biggest plot threads from the series' new seven-years-in-the-future timeline -- the main characters becoming teachers at Riverdale High to help rebuild the town, which is being unincorporated and broken apart by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). In this particular episode, it looks like the teachers will be trying to motivate the students of Riverdale High in multiple different ways. You can check out the synopsis below.

"SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past. Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan."

The episode has a lot of little juicy nuggets of information, from Betty apparently dealing with a difficult decision to Kevin coming to terms with his past. The latter dives into something that has been relatively unexplored thus far this season -- the high school sweetheart relationship between Kevin and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), who remained together throughout college and into adulthood.

"The way I look at [Fangs] is that he came in one way looking for something -- whether that be the gang, whether that be family, whether that be just being accepted, I think that's what he was looking for," Tanner previously told ComicBook.com. "I really resonated with that, because I felt the same way when I was his age, just wanting to be accepted for who you are and wherever that is. It started with this gang and ended up being this huge family in Riverdale for him. And so that's been the through-line for me when I approach this character, that acceptance is a huge part of him.

I think he really wanted to find his place. It really started to sort of form around the musical episode, because he's in this new school and he's feeling more comfortable, and it's okay to be in a musical and it's okay to be gay. You get to sort of see this flower sort of blossom over this time."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer" will air on March 24th.