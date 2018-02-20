Riverdale Teases Afterlife With Archie

Tonight on Riverdale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa seemingly gives fans a little taste of what might be in store if and when the show decides to adapt his best-selling comic book series Afterlife With Archie.

An image of Jason Blossom as a zombie, with captions name-dropping Afterlife, has showed up on the social media accounts for Archie Comics, the publisher whose characters populate the town and world of Riverdale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tonight’s episode of Riverdale may have a hint of Afterlife With Archie to it,” Archie teased on Facebook before encouraging fans to check out the show when it airs tonight.

The image of Jason Blossom makes sense; while Jughead may be Patient Zero in the zombie apocalypse in Afterlife, the fact that the central mystery of Riverdale‘s first season centers on Jason’s murder makes him an appropriate person to rise from the grave (even if that bullet hole in his head bucks traditional zombie movie logic).

The Riverdale fan podcast Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast has been saying literally since its first episode that Zombie Jason is a must for any Afterlife story.

“I would love that, if the zombie apocalypse hit our version of Riverdale,” said Trevor Stines, who plays Jason Blossom on the show. “I’ve had the opportunity to read some of the Afterlife With Archie comics written by Roberto, and I love that series. It’s so good. If there was a whole Afterlife-themed episode, that would be so much fun for me.”

“I’d like to see Cheryl as a zombie, honestly,” added Madlaine Petsch, who playes his sister Cheryl. “She’d still be fabulous.”

More Riverdale: KJ Apa on Archie’s balancing act | Camila Mendes: Veronica wants to trust her parents, but can’t | Lili Reinhart shoots down a popular fan theory

Riverdale airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter 5: Heart of Darkness” debuts tonight.