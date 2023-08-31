Riverdale's Final Season is Now on Netflix

It's been just over a week since fans of Riverdale said farewell to the iconic series after seven seasons on The CW, but now, fans wanting to go back and revisit Archie and the gang's time in the 1950s all over again — or the entire series from the very start — are in luck. As of today, Thursday, August 31st, the seventh and final season of Riverdale is now streaming on Netflix and, more than that, the addition of the final season means that all seven seasons — the complete series — is now available on the platform to watch as well.

Riverdale Season 7's arrival on Netflix follows the general pattern with the series' previous seasons going to the streaming platform in that it is just about one week after the finale's airing — in this case, it's exactly one week after the extended version. of the finale debuted on cwtv.com and The CW app with the extended version offering a few more scenes than what was aired on broadcast.

Riverdale EP Sarah Schechter Recently Spoke About Some of Riverdale's Wild Storylines

Over its seven seasons, Riverdale really did tell a lot of stories — and many of them had some very wild twists and turns. After all, this is the series saw things like Archie fighting a bear, an organ harvesting cult, alternative universes just to name a few. According to Schechter, the wild stories came from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's interests, but for as wild as things got, the series was ultimately very insightful about life itself.

"Those were all those things that Roberto loves!" Schechter said. "The show took so many chances and went wild. But we were so lucky we have such an incredible group of actors that can pull literally anything off. Sometimes people say 'literally' and they don't mean it – I mean literally anything. Anything you could imagine, they did it, and they did it with grace and style. The thing that I am proud of is – for all the people that think Riverdale is crazy and wild – at its very best, it is emotional. It says something about growing up, and it says something about where you're from and who you are. I think the finale managed to really land that plane. It was earnest and vulnerable. I think it was insightful about life."

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

"The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

"The other big thing that felt really resonant is the 1950s were when the modern idea of the teenager was born," Aguirre-Sacasa continued. "Teenagers really didn't ... Teenagers as we know them, and as consumers of popular culture, as consumers of movies and television and comic books and things like that, that really ... The birth of the American of the modern American teenager was the 1950s as well. So, it felt like, "Oh, well that's Archie." I mean, that is Archie. So, it felt like this is the time period, this is actually the time period. So those were also things that kind of resonated with us and why we landed on this time period. Also later ... and the world is roiling later in the '60s with counterculture, with the civil rights movement, with the sort of a gay liberation movement and things like that. And it felt like in terms of our thematic, which is the wholesome sweet innocent facade, and then the darker, more dangerous, more fraught themes and issues bubbling underneath, it felt like the '50s sort of suited that to a T."

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is now streaming on Netflix.