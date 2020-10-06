The Flash's Robbie Amell Shares Hilarious Video After Dentist Appointment

✖

With 2020 having been the wild ride that it has been thus far -- and we still have a few months left before it’s over -- sometimes it's the everyday things that not only remind us of normalcy but bring a bit of a laugh as well. Among those things little pieces of normal are dental appointments and former The Flash star Robbie Amell has shared a humorous video of the aftermath of his own recent trip to the dentist that offered fans a quick laugh at his expense.

On Twitter last week, Amell wrote that he had had "a significant dentist appointment" and shared a video updating followers on that appointment hilariously revealing that his mouth was "very frozen" from whatever work he had done. The actor appeared to be taking it in stride, though, laughing about it in the brief little clip which you can check out for yourself below.

Had a significant dentist appointment this morning... pic.twitter.com/oqnSrscfDQ — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) October 1, 2020

All in all, Amell appeared to be in good spirits in the video despite having what sounds like some major dental work done, and he has every reason to. It was recently announced that the Upload and Code 8 star is set to both star in and produce Float, the film adaptation of Kate Merchant's popular Wattpad teen-romance story.

Float follows Waverly who, after her parents' messy divorce, finds herself yanked from her comfortable life in Alaska to spend the summer in her aunt's sunny beach town. However, Waverly soon begins to clash with one of her new neighbors, the arrogant, jaded beach bum, Blake (played by Amell). But things begin to turn when Blake learns Waverly can't swim and he offers to teach her.

"Kate wrote such an incredibly touching and relatable love story," Amell said in a statement. "I hope the fans are as excited as I am to see these characters come to life."

"With a global fanbase and millions of reads, Float is an incredible story that audiences everywhere will fall in love with," Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios, said. “Like Wattpad, Robbie and the Collective team understand what it means to truly listen to audiences and leverage fan excitement to make hit entertainment.”

Collective Pictures' Jeff Chan, Chris Pare, and Amell will produce Float alongside Wattpad's Levitz and Jamie D. Greenberg. Wattpad’s Allen Lau will executive produce. Sarah Timmins of Black Birds Entertainment will also executive produce.

