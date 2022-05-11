✖

Amazon is the new place to be for genre fare, it seems. Upload, the high-concept sci-fi series starring The Flash's Robbie Amell, has been renewed for a third season on Prime Video. The series will join the mega-hit The Boys and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings series as the cornerstone of a fan-friendly slate of shows that also includes Robert Kirkman's Invincible. Upload, which hails from The Office creator Greg Daniels, centers on a near-future world where advancements in technology allow the recently deceased to upload their consciousness into a new form and live on.

The series started out as a big hit for Amazon, and the second season has doubled down. Debuting in March, it hit #1 on the Prime Video charts, and has stayed in the top ten ever since.

"Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video," said Amazon Head of Global TV Vernon Sanders in a statement (via Deadline). "The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg's distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they've made a globally relevant series which we're all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers."

"I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds," Daniels said in a statement of his own.

You can see the official synopsis for season 2 below.

Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds. Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called prototykes and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.