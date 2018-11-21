Rumor: Marvel Mini-Series Featuring Rocket Raccoon and Groot Could Be Heading To Disney+

With Disney shifting their focus to a new online streaming platform (Disney+) as the calendar turns to 2019, plenty of news and rumors have surfaced regarding the content that’ll be shown. Disney has since pushed Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian into production while CEO Bob Iger confirmed Disney+ will be home to a limited series featuring Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Other reports have popped up, saying the streaming service would be home to shows featuring the likes of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch or Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and a yet-to-be-cast Kate Bishop. Now, a new report says there are new rumors are popping up saying a limited series featuring Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) could find its home at Disney+.

According to the team at That Hashtag Show — a site that routinely releases accurate casting breakdowns for properties all across the genre — a Rocket and Groot show is among the properties being pitched to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. With any other rumor you read online, be sure to take this information with a grain of salt.

A property featuring a few members from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise makes perfect sense for a streaming show. In the wake of the James Gunn firing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been indefinitely postponed and fans wouldn’t likely see the movie hit theatres until 2021 at the earliest.

Should a Rock and Groot series materialize for Disney+, it’d allow fans to remain engaged in that cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the studio decides when — and if — they would still move forward with Vol. 3.

Conveniently enough, Diesel has previously mentioned that he and Gunn have discussed a possible spin-off move featuring the lovable tree.

“It’s something that James Gunn has talked about, and something that I know he’d love to do,” Diesel told MTV. “Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it’s inevitable, I think, ya know, that character’s so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think what Marvel has done, primarily what James Gunn has done to realize that character has exceeded anyone and everyone’s expectations.”

Although Gunn is clearly out of the picture by now, Rocket and Groot are still a pair of the MCU’s most beloved characters and a limited series certainly could be a major draw with kids and adults alike for the House of Mouse.

