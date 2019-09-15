Roswell, New Mexico Adds Arrowverse Alum Cassandra Jean Amell

Fans of The CW‘s Roswell, New Mexico still has a bit of a wait for the show’s second season to debut but when it does there will be a new face among the cast — one that may be familiar to fans of several of the network’s other shows. Cassandra Jean Amell has been cast on Roswell, New Mexico in a recurring role for the show’s upcoming sophomore season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amell has been cast as Louise, an alien seeking refuge in 1947 Roswell — the same year of the real-life Roswell UFO incident, a time period that the series has shown in flashback previously. According to the report, Louise will find that the people she encounters are much less welcoming than she had expected and despite her own pacificist nature, being separated from her children lead her to fight to protect them at all costs.

Amell previously appeared in last fall’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover (opposite her husband, Arrow star Stephen Amell) as Nora Fries, patient at Arkham Asylum ad wife of Victor Fries. She’s also appeared on Hart of Dixie and One Tree Hill on the network and has also appeared on CSI: Miami, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and NCIS: Los Angeles, among other television credits.

Roswell, New Mexico follows the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who returns home to Roswell and discovers that her teenage crus, Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) as well as his sister Isobel Evans-Bracken (Lily Cowles) and friend Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) are actually aliens who have kept this as well as their unearthly abilities hidden their entire lives. The season finale saw Max, Isobel, and Michael defeat Noa Bracken (Karan Oberoi), Isobel’s husband who turned out to be a dangerous alien and murderer and is responsible for the death of Liz’s sister, Rosa. With Noah gone and after they discover Rosa’s body in one of the alien pods, Max uses his powers to bring her back to life, killing himself in the process, much to Liz’s devastation.

Despite this grim cliffhanger of sorts, series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie told TV Insider recently that it won’t be the last time fans see Max.

“We’ll see him less,” MacKenzie said. “We’re not going to forget about him, but we definitely open Season 2 in the place where Liz is dealing with two extremely conflicting emotions: extraordinary grief and extraordinary joy.”

Roswell, New Mexico is set to return for its second season in early 2020 on The CW.