Rugrats: Ben Schwartz Guest Stars in New Season 1 Clip (Exclusive)

The first season of the Rugrats revival on Paramount+ continues with new episodes arriving this week, and with new episodes comes exciting new guest stars. Among those new guest stars is Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz. Schwartz will play Lord Crater in one of the upcoming new episodes and now, we’re getting a first look at the character in action.



Lord Crater is the pompous, but truly evil, villain of “The Final Eclipse” movie franchise, and at the 30th Annual Final Eclipse Convention, the villain is portrayed by a cosplayer who commits flawlessly to his performance. In this newly-released clip, that performance is so flawless witness the cosplayer address some fellow cosplayers who have brought him a sandwich with all the evil one might expect from Lord Crater, prompting the Rugrats babies to follow him. You can check it out for yourself below.

In the eight, all-new Season 1 episodes, which arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 7th, the babies will continue to find themselves in a variety of situations by using their wild imaginations, including defeating an “outer space villain,” traveling through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embarking on a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. The new batch of episodes also includes a half-hour Halloween-themed special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.



In addition to the arrival of new Season 1 episodes, it was recently announced that Rugrats has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+.



“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+ said in a statement. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”



Rugrats stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. They are joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).



New episodes of the first season of Rugrats arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 7th.



Are you excited for Ben Schwartz’s Lord Crater? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!