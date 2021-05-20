Rugrats: Jameela Jamil Guest Stars in 'Lady De-Clutter' Clip (Exclusive)

✖

The Rugrats revival on Paramount+ is getting closer to its debut later this month and thanks to the previously released official trailer and Tommy Pickles shorts released ahead of the show's May 27 premiere, fans know they have a lot to look forward to. Now, Nickelodeon is giving fans another look at the upcoming series in an exclusive new clip from "Lady De-Clutter", one of the first episodes of the all-new Rugrats series featuring guest star Jameela Jamil as a professional organizer. As you can see in the clip, Jamil's character has a very specific approach to decluttering. Check it out in the video player above.

In "Lady De-Clutter", "when a 'professional organizer' comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys." Viewers will have to tune in to see just how Tommy and his friends will defend the toys from the organizer's dealings in "future energy" but you can rest assured it will be quite the adventure.

First revealed to the world earlier this year, the CGI-animated revival of the Nickelodeon classic will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 27. The original cast of the series will reprise their roles for the new series including E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil). New episodes will seemingly premiere weekly with all nine seasons of the classic series, plus the "All Grown Up!" spinoff, already available for streaming.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, previously said in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Joining the original cast in the revival is a new cast of "grown-ups," including Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project), as Tommy’s parents; Tony Hale (Arrested Development), as Chuckie’s father; Natalie Morales (Dead to Me), as Phil and Lil’s mother; Anna Chlumsky (Veep) and Timothy Simons (Veep), as Angelica’s parents; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Omar Miller (Ballers), as Susie’s parents; and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), as Grandpa Lou Pickles.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio is producing the revival, described as follows: "This reimagining of Nick's iconic '90s hit will reunite members of the original voice cast and follow the iconic crew of toddlers--Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille--throughout their day-to-day lives that become adventures in their minds."

The Rugrats revival will debut Thursday, May 27 on Paramount+.