Rugrats Revival Coming to Paramount+ With Original Voice Cast

The Rugrats are officially headed back to television. During the virtual presentation at ViacomCBS' Investor Day, it was announced that the series will be revived for an all-new CG-animated Rugrats series, which is set to debut on the newly-rebranded ViacomCBS. The original cast of the series are expected to reprise their roles, including E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil). Nickelodeon Animation Studio is producing the revival, which promises to follow the toddlers as “they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.”

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producing the revival, with Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard on board as co-executive producers and Rachel Lipman as co-producer. Mollie Freilich, Nickelodeon’s senior manager of current series animation, is overseeing the production.

