The X-Files Rumored to Be Getting Reboot From Black Panther Director

It's been five years since audiences got new episodes of The X-Files, but creator Chris Carter may have revealed that a new take on the project is on the way from Black Panther and Creed Director Ryan Coogler. Bloody Disgusting spotted the conversation Carter had with On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko about the series' original production in Vancouver, with the writer implying that Coogler was working on something for the franchise. In the years since Season 11 of The X-Files aired, the franchise has earned adventures in other mediums, so having such a talented filmmaker potentially contributing anything to the series is an exciting prospect.

During his conversation, Carter mentioned, "I just spoke to a young man... Ryan Coogler... who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory."

It's not entirely clear what a "remount" could mean in this context, other than it seems to imply it will be an entirely fresh approach to the concept as opposed to a continuation of the adventures of Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully and David Duchovny's Fox Mulder.

A key component of The X-Files' longevity in all mediums is the collaborative efforts of Carter, Anderson, and Duchovny, so rumors of a new take on the material that focuses on new characters might make some audiences apprehensive. In the initial run of the TV series, Duchovny left for a significant portion of the final seasons, with Robert Patrick stepping in as Scully's new partner Doggett. Duchovny returned not only for the final episodes of the series, but also for the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe and Seasons 10 and 11.

Following the release of Season 11, Anderson had expressed her frustrations with the trajectory of her character and seemingly ruled out any sort of return. Given the complications of continuing the series without Scully, yet with the concept being full of potential that could be explored, bringing forward a new series that pivots away from Mulder and Scully altogether, while also coming from a talented filmmaker like Coogler, could be exactly the way to breathe life into the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The X-Files.

