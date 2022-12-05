The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)

The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he would take part in a version of The X-Files that didn't feature Scully, Duchovny confirmed, "I don't know. I've never really considered that. For me, it was always there's no show unless it's Chris and Gillian, so I don't know. Again, I don't want to have to think about that, because it's not something that I necessarily need in my life, to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I'm not sure. Or there could be a cartoon. There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, the X-Files that I'm involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven't spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don't know that I will."

In the live-action The X-Files universe, Anderson's Scully had been the constant for nearly 30 years, though Mulder himself left the series later into the series' original run. With the concept being expanded into audio stories and comic books, the franchise can explore adventures in other mediums, which includes reports from back in 2020 that an animated series was heading into development.

Regardless of the future of The X-Files, fans can still dive deep into an all-new sci-fi world created by Duchovny with the graphic novel Kepler.

In Kepler, which Duchovny developed with Phillip Sevy, "When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where Homo sapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts -- unique because of her mixed hominid heritage -- not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The X-Files. Kepler is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.

