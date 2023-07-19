The X-Files Meets Anime With This Viral Crossover Art

We want to believe The X-Files is ripe for a revival. It has been a few years since Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully returned to the screen, so you can see why sci-fi fans are looking for more. The future of The X-Files is still uncertain, but fans are eager to believe once more. And now, one artist is going viral for bringing Scully and Mulder into the world of anime.

As you can see below, the artist Anjohink brought the heat with a new piece of art. The Singapore-based British artist gave The X-Files an updated look that fans are obsessed with. After all, this take on The X-Files has our agents looking great, and fans are eager to see more of it whether canon or not.

In this artwork, The X-Files dream team can be seen center stage as Scully is leaning over Mulder’s desk. Her ginger hair is coifed perfectly, and yes, Scully is rocking her usual power suit. As for Mulder, the agent looks rather worn slouched over his desk, and it seems he’s been pouring over classified files. He is probably hunting for more supernatural cold cases. And of course, the poster wraps its anime pitch with a full Japanese logo.

Sadly, The X-Files has not been given any official anime adaptation, but don’t let that fool you! The series has been plugged into Yo-Kai Watch, believe it or not. The anime stars two agents who are parodies of Scully and Mulder. Agent Blunder shows up with Agent Folly in the show, and they do look just like their live-action mirrors. So far, this parody is the most anime we’ve seen The X-Files go, and now Anjohink’s poster is fueling the desire for more.

If you are not caught up with The X-Files, you can always stream the series on Hulu and Prime Video. For more details, you can read the hit series’ official synopsis here: “The X-Files focused on the professional lives of two FBI special agents, Fox Mulder (played by David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who are charged with investigating unusual and unsolved cases, known as X-Files, that involved elements of the supernatural or paranormal.”

What do you think about this X-Files anime pitch? Do you believe the thriller franchise would make for a good manga…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!