Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Buffy Summers' 40th Birthday

January 19th was an important day in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer fandom. Not only was it Dolly Parton's birthday, who secretly produced the beloved series, but it was also the birthday of the titular character. Sarah Michelle Gellar may be turning 44 in a couple of months, but her iconic character is a bit younger. In fact, Buffy hit a milestone this week by turning 40. Many fans of the series took to social media to celebrate the occasion, including Gellar.

"I just realized that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday. I can’t even believe that. She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honor let’s all be brave. Live. This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely. #happybirthdaybuffy #buffy40," Gellar wrote. You can check out her post below:

Gellar often shares love for the character she played for seven seasons on social media. Last summer, she reveals that she still has the classic dress she wore in the season one finale of the series, "Prophecy Girl." "All dressed up and no where to go. 'I say we party' #safeathome #prophecygirl," Gellar wrote. You can view that post below:

For the last couple of years, there have been talks of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. While we haven't heard much info about the series recently, it was previously reported that the original show's creator, Joss Whedon, was developing the story with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. While there have been no recent updates, David Boreanaz recently told Variety that he won't reprise the role of Angel.

"No," Boreanaz replied when asked if he'd play Angel again. "I'm all for people redoing it or whatever, but I’m too old. It’s not like we’re the cast of Friends reuniting. We’re not hanging out in the coffee shop on a couch. But, you know, with all that technology, they made Robert De Niro [in The Irishman] look really young. [Laughs] I would encourage them to find somebody else to do it."

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are streaming on Hulu.