Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star David Boreanaz Reveals Disappointing News for Fans Who Want Angel Return

For a while now, there have been talks of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. While we haven't heard much info about the series, it was said that the original show's creator, Joss Whedon, was developing the story with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. While it's been a couple of years since we've heard any news about the reboot, fans are still holding out hope that some of the original stars will appear on the series. Unfortunately, that probably won't include David Boreanaz. The actor played Angel on the first three seasons of Buffy before getting his own spin-off, Angel, which ran for five years. During a recent interview with Variety, Boreanaz explained why he won't reprise his role.

"No," Boreanaz replied when asked if he'd play Angel again. "I'm all for people redoing it or whatever, but I’m too old. It’s not like we’re the cast of Friends reuniting. We’re not hanging out in the coffee shop on a couch. But, you know, with all that technology, they made Robert De Niro [in The Irishman] look really young. [Laughs] I would encourage them to find somebody else to do it."

During the interview, the recent comments made by Georgia politician and activist, Stacey Abrams, also came up. "Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power," Abrams wrote. "If I set up a stage right now, would you debate Stacey Abrams about Angel and Spike?," Variety asked.

"[Laughs] Of course. It would be over in one second," Boreanaz replied. "The first love is your true love. Your true love is your first love. And that’s all I have to say. It’s over. Just drop the mic and walk off."

When the news about a Buffy reboot broke in 2018, Boreanaz expressed that fans should have an optimistic take on it.

"Let's just embrace it," Boreanaz said of a Buffy reboot at New York Comic Con “Think about it this way. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation. Everyone wants old, they want to go back. I understand that, but things move on, times change, things evolve, and I think it’s a great opportunity to show where we are in society now and what people do with technology and show that now with those same human interactions [from the original series]. You have to realize we started it, and we’re proud of that. If someone can step in my shoes and play my character that’s great, because I’m not putting that makeup back on. I hope it’s huge."

