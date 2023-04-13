Saturday Night Live: Former Star Cecily Strong Can't Watch New Episodes

Surprising most longtime followers, Cecily Strong opted to return to Saturday Night Live for its 48th season last fall, despite her career taking off outside of the live sketch comedy. The joy was short-lived as Strong eventually chose to leave the show during its holiday break, last appearing in the December 17th episode hosted by Austin Butler. Though it's been months since she left the show, Strong admitted in one recent interview she has yet to watch any new episodes since her departure. In fact, the comedian says she's unable to watch the episodes just quite yet.

"I have to admit, it's hard for me to watch the show right now," Strong told Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. "I think next year I can start watching it. It's just such a big part of my life and there's so many people that I love there. So I feel like I would just be in a swamp of sadness, just my heart would break. So I gotta keep my distance."

Strong then went on to confirm there's been no talk of her returning to host the series as previous SNL alumni have done countless times before. She holds the record for longest-tenured female cast member on the show, having appeared at Studio 8H for ten-and-a-half seasons. Cast members who've also left since the Season 47 finale include Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd.

Strong currently stars in Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Fred Armisen.

