Saturday Night Live Fans Got Emotional Watching Cecily Strong's Final Episode
Cathy Anne finally got managed to light her cigarette. After seven years on Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong has opted to depart the live sketch comedy, with the December 17th episode serving as the last time she'll be on the cast at 30 Rock. Appearing in most sketches throughout the night, Strong made a heartfelt appearance on the show's "Weekend Update" segment, appearing as one of her most popular characters.
Playing Cathy Anne, a character known for trying to get her cigarette lit throughout every appearance, Strong reminisced with Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che. Moved to tears, Strong hugged both her colleagues farewell before signing off from the faux news show one final time.
Strong first joined the show in 2012, hosting Weekend Update alongside SNL alumnus Seth Meyers. Meyers then left the comedy to host his own show and was replaced by Jost. Jost and Strong hosted the segment through the rest of the season before the latter was replaced by Che prior to the beginning of Season 40. At the beginning of this year, Season 48, Strong passed Kate McKinnon as the longest-tenured female cast member in the history of the Lorne Michaels-created show.
The Best
Bawling
America Loves You
Made It Worth It
The Backbone
Thank You
Irreplaceable
