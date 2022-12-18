Saturday Night Live Fans Got Emotional Watching Cecily Strong's Final Episode

By Adam Barnhardt

Cathy Anne finally got managed to light her cigarette. After seven years on Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong has opted to depart the live sketch comedy, with the December 17th episode serving as the last time she'll be on the cast at 30 Rock. Appearing in most sketches throughout the night, Strong made a heartfelt appearance on the show's "Weekend Update" segment, appearing as one of her most popular characters.

Playing Cathy Anne, a character known for trying to get her cigarette lit throughout every appearance, Strong reminisced with Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che. Moved to tears, Strong hugged both her colleagues farewell before signing off from the faux news show one final time.

Strong first joined the show in 2012, hosting Weekend Update alongside SNL alumnus Seth Meyers. Meyers then left the comedy to host his own show and was replaced by Jost. Jost and Strong hosted the segment through the rest of the season before the latter was replaced by Che prior to the beginning of Season 40. At the beginning of this year, Season 48, Strong passed Kate McKinnon as the longest-tenured female cast member in the history of the Lorne Michaels-created show.

Keep scrolling to see what SNL fans are saying.

The Best

prevnext

Bawling

prevnext

America Loves You

prevnext

Made It Worth It

prevnext

The Backbone

prevnext

Thank You

prevnext

Irreplaceable

0comments

*****

Throughout the remainder of Saturday Night Live Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

prev
Start the Conversation

of