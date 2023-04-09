Saturday Night Live: Martin Short Makes Surprise Appearance Alongside Lorne MIchaels

Given the popularity of Saturday Night Live, there's no telling what stars will appear on the show week in and week out. Take the latest episode as one example. During an opening monologue that saw Molly Shannon return to Studio 8H for the first time in 15 years, Martin Short and Lorne Michaels appeared for a quick cameo.

Shannon went around the audience asking various members what a major problem in their life was, leading Short to crack an Ozempic joke while scarfing down a hamburger. It's at this moment SNL creator Lorne Michaels made an increasingly rare on-screen cameo, appearing alongside a frequent collaborator in Short. See Shannon's full opening and both cameos below.

Molly Shannon’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/itFHZlqU8U — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

How long is Lorne Michaels staying with SNL?

At the height of the pandemic, Michaels, 78, said he'd like to be a part of the live sketch comedy through its 50th season. Season 49 will debut next year while Season 50 will run over the span of the 2024-2025 television season.

"You know, I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years," the producer told CBS Mornings in 2021. "I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave. But … I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.