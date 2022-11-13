Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle's Monologue Disses Kanye, Kyrie Irving
When it was announced that Dave Chappelle would be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the third time, taking place once again after a crucial election in the United States, many assumed that the Emmy-winning comedian would get this slot and use it to roast the political situation that occurred, but Chappelle had other targets in mind, roasting Kanye West and Kyrie Irving after the pair made headlines individually for their antisemitic behavior and language. While Chappelle had no shortage of jokes about how the Grammy-winner and NBA star conducted themselves, naturally he brought his own twist to it too.
Entering Stage 8H to the song "Try A Little Tenderness," Chappelle's monologue, which ran for an extended amount of time, nearly to the top of the hour, touched on a variety of other topics as well including Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, and, naturally, Donald Trump's success in the 2016 presidential election. As one might expect, the controversial comedian's monologue wasn't exactly well received by all members of the audience. You can see what people are saying below.
Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.
