‘Saturday Night Live’ to Air David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

Saturday Night Live will re-air its animated David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special tonight at 12:30/11:30c on NBC. Any questions?

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special first aired last October and saw Tom Hanks reprise his role as the dancing man in a pumpkin suit after Hanks originated the character in a hit sketch premiered in October 2016.

The Academy Award winner and nine-time Saturday Night Live host first appeared as the original character in the "Haunted Elevator" sketch, where Pumpkins and a pair of skeleton dancers (Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan) innocently spooked a couple (Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon) on an amusement park ride.

Hanks appears in live-action at the beginning of the half-hour animated special before lending his voice to the family-friendly 'toon alongside Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

Sketch creators Day, Moynihan and Streeter Seidell wrote and produced the animated special, executive produced by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels. The special is animated by Emmy-award winning studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers).

"It's scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we're thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going," George Cheeks, President, Business Operations and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television said in a statement when announcing the project last September.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is set in a small suburban town on All Hallows' Eve and centers on Pumpkins and his dancing skeleton sidekicks, who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween.

Day and Moynihan also loaned their voices to the special, alongside Saturday Night Live favorites Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, and Steve Higgins.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special airs tonight at 12:30/11:30c on NBC.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live return November 3 with host Jonah Hill (director, Mid90s) and musical guest Maggie Rogers.