Dilbert Joins Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update
Being that Dilbert dominated the news cycle throughout the week, it was only fitting Saturday Night Live introduced a version of the character during its latest "Weekend Update" segment. Halfway through the weekly sketch, the comic strip character debuted on the live sketch comedy played by SNL newcomer Michael Longfellow. The character then explained the ongoing Scott Adams controversy.
Longfellow's character was the first of four on Saturday's segment, leading into a funny sketch with Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson, before bringing back Sarah Sherman's Sarah News segment-within-a-segment. One of the longest Updates of the season, fans couldn't get enough of the oversized sketch. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Slaps
Weekend Update always slaps— Elliot (@Elliot_Dennis) March 5, 2023
Killing It
The writers of the Weekend Update are killing Colin and Michael. 🤣🤣 #SNL— Rachel McIntyre (@rachmoore21) March 5, 2023
Loved It
I really loved Weekend Update tonight. Keep it up Michael and Colin! #snl— Nik Dahmen (@mrpavopeacock) March 5, 2023
Best News
Can we agree the #weekendupdate on @nbcsnl is the best way to get your weekly news… 🤭— Cole Trickle 🐀 (@coleslaw_mpls) March 5, 2023
Never Get Tired
I will also never get tired of michael struggling through the weekend update— avalon (@aaaaaaavalon) March 5, 2023
LOLs
For the third --or maybe fourth-- show in a row, #WeekendUpdate has been the best part of #SNL , OMG I was crying of LOLs... thanks @SarahSquirm I needed that.— Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) March 5, 2023
For the Best
It doesn’t seem like Weekend Update used to end this late back in the Stone Age of the 90s. But it’s probably a solid decision to limit the number of tedious sketches in the last half hour of the show— Brandon H. (@BHIndepMO) March 5, 2023