Dilbert Joins Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update

Being that Dilbert dominated the news cycle throughout the week, it was only fitting Saturday Night Live introduced a version of the character during its latest "Weekend Update" segment. Halfway through the weekly sketch, the comic strip character debuted on the live sketch comedy played by SNL newcomer Michael Longfellow. The character then explained the ongoing Scott Adams controversy.

Longfellow's character was the first of four on Saturday's segment, leading into a funny sketch with Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson, before bringing back Sarah Sherman's Sarah News segment-within-a-segment. One of the longest Updates of the season, fans couldn't get enough of the oversized sketch. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.