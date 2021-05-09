Elon Musk's SNL Debut Crashed the NBC Apps
Elon Musk's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live crashed NBC. Sure, it didn't bring the network come tumbling down to the ground, but the NBC app and website suffered widespread outages right at the onset of tonight's episode. Needless to say, those hoping to tune in to SNL and watch the SpaceX founder are quite upset.
The first new episode in nearly a month has been a hot topic as of late due to Musk's controversial status with the masses. The eccentric persona created by the serial entrepreneur, combined with his 50-some million Twitter followers (and Dogecoin fans) crafted the perfect recipe for the perfect tech disaster.
Musk's debut has been such a big event for NBC, the network decided to broadcast a livestream of the episode on YouTube to the international markets where the show isn't typically available.
“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” NBC executive Frances Berwick said in a press release distributed by the network. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying...
No Peacock
@nbc app is down for @nbcsnl so I try my Peacock app. You know what NBC channel isn’t on their own premium service? NBC…— Jason Salinetro (@JasonSalinetro) May 9, 2021
Don't Prosper
NBC down they don’t wanna see us prosper lol— TÆ (@KVNGTAE100) May 9, 2021
Woof
Woof. Great time for the NBC app to go down. #SNL— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) May 9, 2021
Ugh
UGH THE NBC APP IS DOWN I CANT WATCH SNL NOW— Angelina 🍋💛🍋 (@Angelina161813) May 9, 2021
Eh Oh Well
Seems like nbc is down just in time for that evil mastermind’s turn on snl. I was about to watch, but I can’t say that I’m upset.— Emily Lee (@sfxmaven) May 9, 2021
He Broke It
Elon broke NBC. Literally first time trying to watch #SNL in years and the app on my Xbox, phone, and the actual stream from the NBC website is down.— Kyle Spinner (@K_Spinz) May 9, 2021
So Mad
I HATE NBC tell me why they close down livestreams everywhere if you wanna watch SNL outside the U.S. but when it's elons ep all of the sudden they live stream it through YOUTUBE????!!!!!!!! I'M SO MAD— Finn #FROMSCRATCH (@mossyfa1ry) May 9, 2021
Cover photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images