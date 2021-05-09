Elon Musk's SNL Debut Crashed the NBC Apps

Elon Musk's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live crashed NBC. Sure, it didn't bring the network come tumbling down to the ground, but the NBC app and website suffered widespread outages right at the onset of tonight's episode. Needless to say, those hoping to tune in to SNL and watch the SpaceX founder are quite upset.

The first new episode in nearly a month has been a hot topic as of late due to Musk's controversial status with the masses. The eccentric persona created by the serial entrepreneur, combined with his 50-some million Twitter followers (and Dogecoin fans) crafted the perfect recipe for the perfect tech disaster.

Musk's debut has been such a big event for NBC, the network decided to broadcast a livestream of the episode on YouTube to the international markets where the show isn't typically available.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” NBC executive Frances Berwick said in a press release distributed by the network. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying...