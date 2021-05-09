Saturday Night Live Returns With Elon Musk As Host

✖

At last, Saturday Night Live is back with new episodes — and tonight's will likely end up as the biggest of the season. Hot off a three-week break, the cast and crew of the live sketch comedy have returned to 30 Rock to work with Elon Musk on his SNL debut. The serial entrepreneur has been a controversial hosting choice amongst fans and cast of the show, yet the NBC series is moving forward with its plans.

Even on top of that, the network anticipates the episode being so large, it's broadcasting it for free on YouTube in select international markets. Those hoping to watch SNL in markets like Australia, New Zealand, Canda, India, and over 90 others can watch through the popular streaming app.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” NBC executive Frances Berwick said in a press release distributed by the network. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Musk's eccentric behavior has been worrisome with some involved with the show, including rising star Bowen Yang. In an Instagram Story slide that's now since disappeared, Yang asked "What the f-ck does this even mean?" while sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet that read, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."

Last week, Musk was asking his 50-plus million Twitter followers for sketch ideas, with many suggesting he should promote Dogecoin wherever possible. Musk's hosting debut will be accompanied by Miley Cyrus as musical guest. Cyrus has appeared on the show six times before tonight.

Saturday Night Live airs live from 30 Rock's Studio 8H beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

