Elon Musk Saturday Night Live Episode to Livestream Internationally for First Time

✖

First the first time ever, Saturday Night Live is getting a free live stream online. Tonight's episode featuring Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus as host and musical guest, respectively, will be available to watch on YouTube in select international markets. While it'll still only be available on NBC in the United States, those located in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and 90-plus other countries will be able to watch for free on YouTube.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” NBC executive Frances Berwick said in a press release distributed by the network. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Musk is making his hosting debut on the live-sketch comedy despite a fair share of controversy around the role. Since news first surfaced of the entrepreneur's SNL debut last month, both fans and cast members of the show have spoken out against the eccentric businessman being invited on.

In an Instagram Story slide that's now since disappeared, Yang asked "What the f-ck does this even mean?" while sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet that read, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

This past week has been full of all sorts of other tidbits giving fuel to the controversy, including Musk's insistence on asking his 50 million Twitter followers to suggest ideas for his sketches on the show.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" the SpaceX head asked his 52 million Twitter followers. He then tweeted out a few of his own ideas, like a superhero named Irony Man, who fights crime using the power of irony.

Saturday Night Live airs live from 30 Rock's Studio 8H beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.