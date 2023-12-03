Saturday Night Live: Emma Stone, SNL Cast Strip Down for Naked in New York Music Video

One of the first sketches to appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live was a pre-recorded sketch with host Emma Stone and most of the SNL cast going around New York City in their birthday suits. It all starts with Bowen Yang and Stone singing about being down on their luck, and there's only one thing that can cheer them up: "Ridiing on the back of a garbage truck fully naked in the middle of New York City at 11 AM." It carries on as even more cast members get involved, enjoying their time doing work in New York City while wearing nothing at all (some where gloves, other police hats).

The whole sketch ends with the reveal that even the Statue of Liberty has ditched her robe and has everything hanging out in the cold New York air. Naturally, none of the cast members in the sketch are actually naked, as very briefly the blur effect used to cover their flesh-color underwear is visible in one shot.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.