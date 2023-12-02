Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

After a week-long break for Thanksgiving, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live are converging on 30 Rock for the live sketch comedy's first new episode of December. Tonight, December 2nd, will be the first of three new episodes before the series goes on an extended holiday break for the better part of the month.

Emma Stone is hosting tonight's episode, her fifth time serving as host and her eighth time on the show overall. She'll be joined by newcomer Noah Kahan, the singer-songwriter making his debut as musical guest.

Next week's episode sees Adam Driver take the role of host, making it his fourth stint atop the series. The musical guest for that edition is Olivia Rodrigo, the pop star making her sophomore outing. The Christmas episode will then feature the return of SNL alumnus Kate McKinnon, making her hosting debut on the show having previously appeared on it for 10 years. Billie Eilish is then appearing as the musical guest for the Christmas episode, her third time on the show.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.