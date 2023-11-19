Saturday Night Live Fans Are Loving Season's Longest Weekend Update
SNL viewers are thrilled with the show's extra-long Weekend Update.
After including one of the shortest opening monologues of the season, the latest edition of Saturday Night Live featured a season-record three featured guests. The end result is one of the longest "Weekend Update" in recent memory as SNL mainstays Colin Jost and Michael Che shared the news between each feature.
The first guest was Bowen Yang, playing the role of George Santos, a US Congressman facing potential expulsion from Congress after a series of controversies. Then came Devon Walker playing Draymond Green, an NBA player suspended earlier this week for placing an opposing player in a chokehold. Last but not least, James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes appeared as Remember Lizards, a parody of the band Imagine Dragons, lampooning some of their top-played radio hits.
Suffice it to say, weekly watchers of the show were thrilled with the extended segment—keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Yay
prevnext
Yay for a long weekend update finally @nbcsnl— Alex (@alexanderslife_) November 19, 2023
lmfao
prevnext
Yooo Lmfaooo #SNL The Weekend Update 😂😂😂😭😭🤣🤣💀💀 pic.twitter.com/b92PizwgAP— Koree4Real✊🏾📸🛩️ (@superstarboss1) November 19, 2023
Answered Prayers
prevnext
a longer weekend update 3 features finally i prayed for this to return to me pic.twitter.com/ooBD6iwmp7— Zee. (@forbestiel) November 19, 2023
Chemicals
prevnext
#RememberLizards sounds like @Imaginedragons...— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) November 19, 2023
Feelin' da chemicals?#SNL #WeekendUpdate @nbcsnl @andrew_vinny @shrimpJAJ pic.twitter.com/kk5UK5EUVX
So Back
weekend update long again we are so back— shirley 🦚 ⚽️ (@daylightshirley) November 19, 2023
*****
Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.prev