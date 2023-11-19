Saturday Night Live Fans Are Loving Season's Longest Weekend Update

After including one of the shortest opening monologues of the season, the latest edition of Saturday Night Live featured a season-record three featured guests. The end result is one of the longest "Weekend Update" in recent memory as SNL mainstays Colin Jost and Michael Che shared the news between each feature.

The first guest was Bowen Yang, playing the role of George Santos, a US Congressman facing potential expulsion from Congress after a series of controversies. Then came Devon Walker playing Draymond Green, an NBA player suspended earlier this week for placing an opposing player in a chokehold. Last but not least, James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes appeared as Remember Lizards, a parody of the band Imagine Dragons, lampooning some of their top-played radio hits.

Suffice it to say, weekly watchers of the show were thrilled with the extended segment—keep scrolling to see what they're saying!