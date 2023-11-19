Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa Explains Why He Loves Playing Aquaman

Jason Momoa says he started playing Aquaman because of his love of the oceans.

Jason Momoa has returned to 30 Rock to host his second episode of Saturday Night Live. During the latest edition of the live sketch comedy, Momoa's opening monologue was brief and to the point. In it, he revealed why he was so attracted to playing the role of Aquaman.

"I love playing Aquaman because I love the ocean. It's true. Growing up all I wanted to do as a marine biologist, which makes sense because I'm built like a scientist," Momoa said in the monologue. "The problem was that even though I was born in Hawaii, I grew up in Iowa, which isn't, you know, not really known for its oceans."

He then went on to speak about his new water company, one that forgoes the packaging of water in single-use plastic.

"I feel like my life has come full circle. I do a lot of work protecting our oceans and small island nations. I even started my own water company to eliminate single use plastic water bottles," the actor added. It's called Mananalu which, in Hawaiian, stands for Suck It Dasani. This word really means a lot to me. I'm serious. We're gonna save the whales, the coral reefs, and the SpongeBobs because Jason Momoa loves life."

