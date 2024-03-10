Scarlett Johansson Makes Surprise Appearance on Saturday Night Live





Saturday Night Live has another familiar face on the show this week. Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance during the latest episode of the live sketch comedy, playing Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) giving a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech earlier in the week. Britt's speech has gone viral online due to the politician's haphazard speaking patterns and misleading statements.

Saturday Night Live went all-in on the response, using Johansson in an over-the-top, melodramatic sketch as part of the show's cold open. Halfway through, Johansson's take on Britt even lampooned the grim hypnotizing scene from Jordan Peele's Get Out. You can see the entire bit below.

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

It's a small-enough world at SNL given Johansson's husband is comedian Colin Jost, one of the two hosts of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.