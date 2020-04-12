Saturday Night Live Returns With Surprise Guest Host Tom Hanks

Saturday Night Live has returned after a month-long break and with it, an incredibly surprising guest host. Shortly after NBC's sketch comedy show debuted an entirely new intro for the occasion, Tom Hanks popped up to reveal he'd be tapped as the guest host for the episode. As Hanks points out in his opening monologue, he agreed to do it because he's one of the most prominent celebrities that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

After an episode in March that featured No Time to Die's Daniel Craig and The Weeknd, SNL went a scheduled hiatus. During the hiatus, virtually all late-night productions shut down to adhere to social distancing standards handed down by the federal government. Tonight's episode was pre-recorded entirely remote with cast members writing and filming everything on their own within the confines of their own homes.

See what fans are saying about the surprise guest host below: