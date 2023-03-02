Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce Becomes Indiana Jones in New SNL Promo

Travis Kelce will soon make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, with the series releasing its first promo for the Super Bowl champ's hosting stint on Wednesday. In it the video, Kelce appears alongside SNL newcomer Marcello Hernandez, acting as if he's Indiana Jones. In the clip, Kelce replaces an SNL ornament with the NFL's Lombardi Trophy—awarded to those that win the league's championship game—only for Studio 8H to crumble and fall to pieces.

Kelce hosts the episode this Saturday, March 4th; he'll be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, who's also making her debut at 30 Rock. As usual, this Saturday's episode will begin its NBC and Peacock simulcast at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. See the promo in question below.

Next weekend, breakout Scream VI and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will take the stage at Studio 8H with musical guests The 1975. After next weekend's episode, there will be a two-week break before things return on April 1st. The show will then air three new episodes in April before taking spring break and returning to round out Season 48 in May.

Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the latest NFL team to win a championship. Last month, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII. Funny enough, SNL isn't going to be Kelce's first acting credit; the NFL superstar first appeared on television in Showtime's Moonbase 8, playing himself after being cast as an astronaut by NASA.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.