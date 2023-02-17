Jenna Ortega, Travis Kelce to Host Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has confirmed two of their upcoming hosts and musical guests that will appear on the series. The comedy show has confirmed that on March 4, fresh off his Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host the series with Kelsea Ballerini set to appear as musical guest. On the following weekend, Saturday, March 11, Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega will take to Studio 8H and will host the series. Joining her in the episode will be musical guest The 1975, their second time appearing on the show.

It's not super common for active athletes to host Saturday Night Live, with J.J. Watt in 2020 being the most recent to take it on. In the past Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have hosted the series, with other examples including LeBron James, Michael Phelps, Ronda Rousey, Lance Armstrong, and Tom Brady. Considering SNL's penchant for having surprise guests appear on the series that are related to the host, Kelce bringing along some of his fellow Chiefs players seems like a no-brainer.

As for Ortega, the easiest bet in the world to make about her appearance is some kind of sketch where she either reprises her role of Wednesday Addams or some kind of direct parody of another character in the same vein as her hit Netflix series. Ortega will also be hosting the series on the weekend that Scream VI is released into theaters, meaning a parody of the slasher franchise also seems likely.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

This has been a major trend for SNL this season, having hosts make light of their famous roles, or even reprising them in a major way. Elvis star Austin Butler starred in an Elvis-themed sketch during his episode, Dave Chappelle reprised multiple characters from his hit Chappelle's Show, Steve Martin & Martin Short reprised their Father of the Bride characters, Aubrey Plaza appeared as her Parks and Recreation character April Ludgate, with Pedro Pascal starring in a The Last of Us parody about Super Mario.

Before either Travis Kelce or Jenna Ortega host the series though, Woody Harrelson will take on hosting duties. With the upcoming episode, set to air Saturday, February 25, Harrelson will join the five-timers club.

(Cover Photo by Netflix & Christian Petersen/Getty Images)