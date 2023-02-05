Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch

Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.

The sketch's premise is that a group of people are out for dinner to celebrate a birthday. Nwodim plays the sister, who has flown in from Temecula. She's sent her steak back three times because she wants it "extra, extra, extra well done." As she explains, "I want my meat cooked. There better not be a speck of red on it." Nwodim then goes to town trying to cut into the overcooked steak, causing chaos atop the dinner table. It's a simple and silly gag, but Nwodim sells it well enough that Pascal and Bowen Yang both broke character to laugh. You can watch it below.

Pedro Pascal's SNL Monologue Reflects on Being Part of Star Wars and Game of Thrones

Pascal got his big break by playing Oberyn Martell in HBO's Game of Thrones. He cemented his status as a genre-franchise icon with his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. Pascal brought that experience into his Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

"It's an honor being a part of these huge franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars, but I'm still getting used to people recognizing me," Pascal said. "The other day a guy stopped me on the street and said 'My son loves The Mandalorian,' and the next thing I know I'm FaceTiming with a six-year-old who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show. The guy's like 'Just do the Mando voice,' but the Mando voice is like a bedroom voice. Without the mask it just sounds porny. So people walking by on the street just see me whispering to a six-year-old kid, 'I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold.'"

New episodes of The Last of Us air on Sundays on HBO. The Mandalorian returns for its third season on Disney+ on March 1st.