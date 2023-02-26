Scarlett Johansson Makes Surprise Saturday Night Live Appearance to Give Woody Harrelson His Five Timers Jacket

Woody Harrelson has reached a Saturday Night Live benchmark of epic proportions. Saturday, the Champions star made his fifth hosting stop at 30 Rock, becoming just the 24th person in SNL's illustrious 48-year history to join the Fiver-Timers Club. As fans of the live sketch comedy will know, the series treats the occasion like a major celebration and Harrelson's introduction was no different. Throughout the entirety of the episode, Harrelson joked about the jacket, with nobody ever hitting the stage to actually give it to him. That all changed in the night's closing moments as Marvel mainstay Scarlett Johansson, a Five-Timer in her own right, shocked the audience by arriving at Studio 8H to finally give the actor his navy jacket.

Though a Fiver-Timer was awfully rare from when the show started through the Aughts, SNL has been on a roll in recent years. In fact, 11 people have joined the club since 2013: Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne Johnson, Jonah Hill, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and former SNL writer John Mulaney.

Among the list of Fiver-Timers include comedy icons Steve Martin, Elliott Gould, Danny DeVitto, and Bill Murray. Also included is Paul Simon, who's only technically hosted four times, but has been inducted into the club because of his 19 appearances on the show through cameos and gigs as musical guest.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.