SNL's Viewers Can't Get Enough of Season 49's Long Weekend Updates
Weekend Update has been a hit with fans the past few weeks.
After a few brief "Weekend Update" segments earlier in the year, Saturday Night Live's flagship sketch has become a hit with fans. Between this week and last, the live sketch comedy has given Colin Jost and Michael Che free rein to go as long as they want, and fans think it's been better off for it.
This week featured Marcello Hernandez doing a stand-up bit about male depression while Chloe Fineman appeared shortly after lampooning Julia Styles' dance in the closing moments of Save the Last Dance. At the end of "Weekend Update" those in Studio 8H were surprised to see Styles herself appear to help Fineman through the end of the dance.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the "Weekend Update" segment from the latest edition of Saturday Night Live.
Okay never mind this weekend update is actually pretty freaking funny!!!😂😂— 🟢Lime_in_Coconut🥥(she/her) (@lime_in_coconut) December 10, 2023
Perfection
The Julia Styles Weekend Update was perfection. Chloe Fineman slayed. #SNL— Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) December 10, 2023
Marcello to the Top
That #WeekendUpdate was further proof that my boy Marcello Hernandez is going to be the next #SNL superstar. Arriba!— Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) December 10, 2023
Cracking Up
The Weekend Update Always Got Ma Cracking Up 💀😭😭🤣🤣🤣… #SNL— Koree4Real✊🏾📸🛩️ (@superstarboss1) December 10, 2023
GOAT
I feel like if the SNL weekend update had a live chat on the side like the illegal sports streams do it would be one of the greatest chats of all time.— sage (@sageroberts8) December 10, 2023
Awesome
Tonight's Weekend Update was awesome! #SNL— Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) December 10, 2023
Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.