SNL's Viewers Can't Get Enough of Season 49's Long Weekend Updates

After a few brief "Weekend Update" segments earlier in the year, Saturday Night Live's flagship sketch has become a hit with fans. Between this week and last, the live sketch comedy has given Colin Jost and Michael Che free rein to go as long as they want, and fans think it's been better off for it.

This week featured Marcello Hernandez doing a stand-up bit about male depression while Chloe Fineman appeared shortly after lampooning Julia Styles' dance in the closing moments of Save the Last Dance. At the end of "Weekend Update" those in Studio 8H were surprised to see Styles herself appear to help Fineman through the end of the dance.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the "Weekend Update" segment from the latest edition of Saturday Night Live.