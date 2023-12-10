SNL: Adam Driver Says "Wokeness" Killed Han Solo in Monologue

Adam Driver returned to Saturday Night Live during the show's latest edition to serve as the live sketch comedy's host for the fourth time. This time around, the Ferrari star played the piano as he read his Christmas list off to Santa, noting ol' Kris Kringle was one of the show's biggest fans.

While checking things off his list, Driver said he wished people would stop asking him why he killed Han Solo, referencing his character Kylo Ren's actions in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That's when Driver jokingly insisted it wasn't he that killed Han Solo but rather, the "wokeness" of Hollywood.

"I turned 40 This year Santa. So I'd like five pairs of chinos. I also wanted one of those giant metal Tesla trucks that pair perfectly with my teeny tiny micro penis," Driver said during the monologue. "Oh, and I'd like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying you killed Han Solo. I didn't kill Han Solo wokeness killed Han Solo. Do you know those TikToks? Where it's like those couples who do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?"

Driver addressed the comments earlier this month, saying he's reminded of the climactic moment nearly daily.

"Somebody reminds me about that every day," Driver shared. "Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it's probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo." Driver talked more about filming the infamous moment, saying it wasn't necessarily "tough," but "very emotional actually." He added, "Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death."

