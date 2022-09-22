Save Our Squad With David Beckham Trailer Released by Disney+

David Beckham recently made headlines for the humility he showed, waiting hours in line for the last viewing of Queen Elizabeth II, but the soccer superstar also happens to have a new docuseries on the way!

As you can see above, Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer and first-look image for Save Our Squad With David Beckham. The docuseries will run for four episodes, starting on November 9th; it follows Beckham as he returns to his East London home, in order to mentor a young soccer squad (Westward Boys) who are at the bottom of their league.

Disney has already launched one soccer-themed docuseries this year: FX/Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham, which follows actors Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenny (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as they purchase a low-ranked soccer team in England and try to raise its standing in the leagues.

You can get all the detail about Save Our Squad with David Beckham, below: