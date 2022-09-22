Save Our Squad With David Beckham Trailer Released by Disney+
David Beckham recently made headlines for the humility he showed, waiting hours in line for the last viewing of Queen Elizabeth II, but the soccer superstar also happens to have a new docuseries on the way!
As you can see above, Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer and first-look image for Save Our Squad With David Beckham. The docuseries will run for four episodes, starting on November 9th; it follows Beckham as he returns to his East London home, in order to mentor a young soccer squad (Westward Boys) who are at the bottom of their league.
Disney has already launched one soccer-themed docuseries this year: FX/Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham, which follows actors Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenny (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as they purchase a low-ranked soccer team in England and try to raise its standing in the leagues.
You can get all the detail about Save Our Squad with David Beckham, below:
DISNEY+ UK ORIGINAL SERIES "SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM" TO STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ ON NOVEMBER 9TH
Disney+ Reveals Official Teaser Trailer and First-Look Image of Exclusive Disney+ UK Original Series
The Four-Episode Docu-Series Premieres on Disney+ Globally on November 9th
Disney+ today announced that UK Original series, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 9th. The announcement was accompanied by a first look teaser trailer and image from the series.
Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham" is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation. However, this isn't just any league... this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with the head coaches, he'll try to turn the team's fortunes around.
In the exclusive teaser trailer, David Beckham goes back to his roots in East London with an ambition to help Westward win. The sneak peek shows him mentoring the young squad and giving advice and encouragement on the perfect free kick, so the team themselves can 'bend it like Beckham'.
"Save Our Squad with David Beckham" builds on the company's commitment to source, develop and produce original productions. Across EMEA alone, Disney's International Content and Operations team plan to create 60 local productions by 2024 as it continues to work with outstanding creators and premium producers.